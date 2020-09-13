Chinese official calls Iran key economic partner in West Asia

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and China over expanding industrial and commercial cooperation between Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) and China's International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair, Mohsen Salehinia, Iran’s Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister added, “So far, more than 50 Iranian companies have participated in this exhibition and offered their products to the Chinese market that the result of which was signing some successful cooperation agreements.”

“At present, we are trying to improve the cooperation of the Iranian companies with the Chinese side in the framework of concluding this memorandum of Understanding”, the CEO of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization added.

Wu Hong, the Chinese Deputy Director-General of the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province, for his part thanked ISIPO for its cooperation in recent years, considering Iran as an important economic and trade partner for China in West Asia due to its excellent cooperation with his country in the economic and trade fields.

Considering the signing of the Iran-China MoU as a symbol of joint efforts in order to develop the two countries' long-term cooperation, Wu Hong stressed that through inking the mentioned MoU, a new chapter in international events, as well as joint ventures of the two countries, will be opened.

