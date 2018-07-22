Trump's 'deal of the century' to come to nothing: Iranian official

“The plan dubbed as the deal of the century will yield no results because of ignoring the facts of Palestine and the hasty actions of Trump and Netanyahu,” said Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks on Sunday during his meeting with the Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Marcus Leitner in Tehran.

Marcus Leitner described the recent visit of President Rouhani to Switzerland as a very positive and fruitful event, adding “we have a great deal of potential to improve the level of relations between the two countries”.

He added that the Swiss parliament supports the development of parliamentary relations, and voiced hope “we can consolidate parliamentary relations at the same time as political relations."

“Currently, no one wants to increase tension in the region and the world, and the parties involved should avoid provocative actions,” said the Swiss ambassador to Tehran touching upon regional developments and the international community.

For his part, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the bilateral agreements signed between Tehran and Bern during the recent visit of Iranian president to Switzerland after US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement as positive steps taken by the Swiss government.

“It is time to witness the improvement of parliamentary relations between the two sides, given the regional and international conditions and good relations between Tehran and Bern. The Iranian parliament is ready to work more actively to further expand parliamentary cooperation,” Amir-Abdollahian highlighted.

