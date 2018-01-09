Iran urges support to Palestine in meeting with Egyptian envoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Iranian parliamentary official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with head of Egyptian interest section office in Tehran to discuss the Palestinian issue and combating terrorism.

Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting on Tuesday with Yasser Othman, head of Egyptian interest section office in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed notable topics and common viewpoints on various regional and international issues.

They also exchanged views on the current developments in the region, and called for cooperation on combating terrorism and further support to Palestine in light of Trump administration’s recent move in recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli capital and Washington's decision to relocate US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The move has faced severe criticism from the international community, including the Arab world, and was condemned by a resounding majority in a UN General Assembly resolution.

