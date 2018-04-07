‘Silk Road’ train carrying foreign tourists arrives in Isfahan

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – The ‘Silk Road’ train carrying foreign tourists arrived in the tourist city of Isfahan in central Iran on Friday evening.

According to the Director General of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Office of Isfahan Shahram Amiri said on Saturday that 68 foreign tourists from Canada, England, Australia, Denmark, Italy, Singapore, Peru and Malaysia who were the tourist ‘Silk Road’ train are expected to visit historical attractions in Isfahan including Chehl Sotoon Palace, Naqshe Jahan Square as well as Si-o-se-pol (also known Allahverdi Khan Bridge.)

The tourist ‘Silk Road’ train arrived in Isfahan from another Iranian historical city of Yazd, in which the tourists had visited historical places there including Zorostrian Fire Temple, Amir Chakhmaq Complex as well as Yazd Grand mosque.

The foreign tourists will leave Isfahan tonight for another Iranian tourist city of Shiraz to visit the tourist attractions there, followed by other Iranian cities of Kerman, Tehran, Kashan, Shush, and Garmeh.

Over the past three years, a large number of foreign tourists have traveled to Isfahan by 15 special foreign tourists trains.

Amiri concluded that the "Silk Road" train, which entered Iran on April 3, will leave the country on April 20.

