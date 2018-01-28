Shiraz to use foreign fund to open ME’s largest lab

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – According to the head of Association of Entrepreneurs of Fars province, the largest laboratory of Middle East will open at Shiraz University with the help of foreign finance.

Ahmad Ghoreyshi-nejad said Sunday that so far 125 million euros of foreign finance have been absorbed in the province, which will be used to found the largest laboratory in the Middle East at University of Shiraz. According to him, the laboratory will create jobs for 250 people.

Back in August, Mohammad Khazaei, the head of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, said that foreign finance deals worth $30 billion would be signed within a month or two with Austria, Denmark, Italy, and Japan.

Iran signed its biggest credit line deal in recent years with South Korea’s Eximbank in August. The deal envisaged providing as much as €8 billion in loans to finance various projects by South Korean companies in Iran.

On Jan 26, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, known as OECD, upgraded Iran's rating in the country risk classification from 6 to 5, which shows that risk associated with investment by foreign credit and export institutionsin in Iran has been diminished. OECD upgraded Iran's credit rate from 7 to 6 last year.

