پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Sat 31 March 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Tourists visit tombs of Hafez and Saadi in Nowruz
SHIRAZ, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iranian tourists are visiting tombs of Hafez and Sa'di in shiraz, Fars province, during Nowruz holiday.
By: Amin Berenjkar
2018-03-31 16:16
Related News
Celebration of Hafez Day in Shiraz
Hafez Commemoration
Hafez Day commemorated in Shiraz
Tags
Fars Province
Hāfez-e Shīrāzī
Nowruz
Saadi
Shiraz