Acclaimed Iran director to judge Italy fest entries

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Internationally celebrated Iran director Mehdi Fard-Ghaderi is to judge submissions to Ischia Film Festival in Italy.

According to a media report published Friday, the Iranian filmmaker was announced as one of the jurors at 16th edition of Italy festival.

Fard-Ghaderi’s ‘Immortality’ has grabbed the attention of many film festivals, racking up quite a number of awards.

The flick narrated the story of six families in different compartments of a train moving through a rainy night; the families whose lives are interwoven with each other. Each destiny is influenced by the other one on board, and all hurtle to the same destination.

The IF Festival is an annual film event held in Ischia city, Italy. The 16th edition of the film showcase takes place from 30 June-7 July.

