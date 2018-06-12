No justification for meeting with untrustworthy Trump

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said in his weekly pressers Tues. that he does not understand why the North Korean leader is meeting with untrustworthy US president.

Nobakht said that he does not understand why Kim Jong-un is negotiating with someone like Donald Trump who is untrustworthy as he showed in his unlawful withdrawing from the nuclear deal with Iran.

“This guy is not the intelligent representative of the US nation,” Nobakht said, hoping that the Americans will change their mind and think of someone else to lead the country in the future.

The Iranian government spokesman later touched upon the Israeli Netanyahu's proposal to help Iran with drought and water shortages, saying “a regime that kills our nuclear scientists wants to solve the water problem? Interesting! What is he really thinking of?"

"Of the six signatories of the JCPOA, only the United States has left, while the rest believe that they should preserve the pact," Nobakht noted, stressing that the deal will remain in place as long as the commitments are fulfilled.

He further touched upon Total’s investment in Iranian oil and gas projects, saying “Total may leave and it may be replaced by another company or ten other companies can come [to Iran].”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the cabinet spokesman criticized the Austrian government’s action in restricting freedom of expression of the Muslim community, saying that its actions are politically motivated.

He said that Iran supports freedom of religion as usual though it rejects Salafism and ISIL version of Islam.

