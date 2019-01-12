Iran stands firm by its foreign policy principles: Kharrazi

Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council, who has also served as the Iranian foreign minister before, made the remarks in an interview with ISNA news agency as the country prepares itself to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

“There have been no fundamental changes in the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Based on the principle of our independence and in accordance with the principle of the support for the oppressed nations, and the principle of the stability of the country, as well as the revival of Islamic values, we have remained steadfast,” Kharrazi said.

“There have been ups and downs for various reasons, but in general, we have stood up to our principles,” the former Iranian foreign minister added.

“Of course, the root cause of our problems with countries like the United States is that they do not want to tolerate the existence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and some of them openly say we want to change the regime, while some of them covertly talk of this,” he added

The former Iranian foreign minister said “many of our problems arise from our independent foreign policy as well as our willingness to preserve our values, also from our support for the oppressed people, while this is our duty under the constitution.”

He added “the Constitution of the country provides us with these parameters; we must see how loyal we have been to the Constitution.”

Kharrazi, who is also an advisor to Iranian Leader, further noted “we should learn from our mistakes in the foreign policy and should try not to make those mistakes again.”

KI/ISNA97101910045