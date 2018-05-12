What is digital marketing and why is it important?

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – ‘Digital Marketing’ or electronic marketing dubbed ‘e-marketing’ is an approach that reaches users via the use of digital technologies and turn them into customers.

Digital Marketing is active in the following areas:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Content marketing Marketing through impact Content automation Campaign marketing Electronic commerce dubbed ‘e-commerce’ Marketing through social networks Demo advertising (banner) Electronic books dubbed ‘e-books’ Optical disks and game diskettes Other forms of digital media

In addition, digital marketing can be expanded to other non-internet channels of digital media including cell phones (SMS, MMS), voice answering services and/or text message on hold.

What are the advantages of Digital Marketing?

In this day and age, undoubtedly, digital marketing is the most reliable and the safest way of communicating between the marketer and customer. In this type of marketing, you can design messages in such a way that fully responds to the certain needs and requirements of the customer.

In the digital advertising, it is easy and time-efficient to design a very attractive message, which position can be promoted in cyberspace quickly and accurately.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Search Engine Optimization is the process that makes a website or web page more visible while using a cost-free search engine, usually referred to as natural or acquired results.

Digital Marketing Principles

The quality of visitors is more important than the number. Remember that not everyone out there is your costumer!

In digital marketing campaign, just do not look for numbers, because, digital marketing is not a goal! Rather, it is a helping tool to achieve the goal.

The number of interactions, i.e. the number of likes, comments, and shares, is important and this issue will ultimately help you promote your brand and sell more.

It is important to note that increasing the interactions of users in the website and social networks is the main goal of digital marketing and ultimately, it should lead to obtaining revenues and returning the digital marketing costs.

Another important point is that such optimization is not just for websites rather, it is for all the digital marketing campaigns including social networks.

Successful digital marketing in less than a year

A successful website can be launched in less than a year through taking the following measures into consideration:

Preparatory work and preparation of the text: First, provide the content and notes that are required to prepare a site with at least 20 pages.

Domain name: name of domain should be simple and able to become a brand. For this purpose, proper names are superior to the key names.

Web design: the more simple, the better. Avoid using flash, file and voluminous copies. Remember Google’s special lesson that, “users want simplicity.”

Webpage dimensions: make webpages as small as possible. Although it is a difficult task, it is worth trying. (try making each page between 5k to 10k). This will be both useful for the user and the search engine.

‘Speed’ is almost the most important factor. With bigger webpages, you will lose 10 percent of your customers. This 10 percent can the difference between success and failure.

Timing of Producing Content:

The timing of the publication of the content is important.

The social networking channel as well as the website itself have different traffic at different times of the day.

For example, statistics show that the sharing of photos and videos, hours and days of using Facebook networks are quite different with Instagram. As a result, planning should be made to update various channels of digital marketing in order to find the traffic peak and share points.

Locating and Density of Words: Use the ‘keyword’ once in the heading, once in the explanation and once in the headline, once in URL and once in bold and once diagonally. This density should be between 5% and 20%.

Inbound and outbound links: Google attaches great importance to links.

Inbound links are the links of other sites to your site.

Output links are the links of your site to the other sites.

Google uses both of its algorithms:

From the Google’s perspective, inbound links are the links that other websites tell you who you are and outbound links are the links that you use to introduce yourself. As a result, be sure to link to valid and relevant websites on your webpages.

Links between webpages: The structure of linking to your webpages is of paramount importance. All webpages should be easily accessible with 2 to 3 clicks.

MA/4208535