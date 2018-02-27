Uzbekistan after joint investment in Qazvin

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Bahador Abdullaev said, “equipped with suitable capabilities, Uzbekistan is ready to invest with merchants and industrialists of Qazvin province on a joint venture basis.”

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit from industrial units in Caspian Industrial Park, he said, “dynamicity is the salient advantage of industries in Qazvin Province, the issue of which shows that provincial industrial and production units enjoy high capacities in production sector.”

“Development of trade and economic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran is our main objective, so that Qazvin Province, as an industrial and production unit, can play an important role in this regard.”

Abdullaev went on to say that Qazvin Province can meet Uzbek’s demand in the field of construction and building materials, artificial stones and resins.

In conclusion, the Uzbek ambassador to Tehran urged Iranian officials to export technology and technical-engineering services to Uzbekistan.”

