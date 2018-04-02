Religion main factor in Iran, Pakistan relations

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islmai Pakistan Siraj ul Haq says religion plays the most important role in connecting Iran and Pakistan rather than political and economic interests between the two neighboring countries.

Siraj ul Haq, who is also a Senate member, made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with the visiting Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi in Lahore, Pakistan.

Jamaat-e-Islmai’s Ameer added that although there have been disputes between the two countries due to foreign pressures, the two nations have never had any disputes.

The Pakistani politician also pointed to the killing of Palestinians by Israeli military in the last few days, saying Pakistanis constantly support the Palestinians, \ adding that it is necessary for the Muslims to unite against the Zionist regime.

Kamal Kharrazi, for his part, touched upon issues related to Afghanistan, Syria and bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Kharrazi, who arrived in Pakistan from Afghanistan last weekend, has so far visited Pakistani cities of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

