Saudi accusations, threats contrary to UN Charter

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s UN ambassador in a letter to Antonio Guterres dismissed as “baseless” and a distraction tactic Saudi Arabia’s accusations of Iran’s involvement in Yemen’s Ansar Allah missile strikes on Riyadh.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, Iranian envoy Gholamali Khoshroo protested against the accusations and threats raised by the spokesperson of the Saudi military coalition, stressing that such threats and allegations are contrary to the UN Charter which forbids all members from using threat or force in their international relations.

“The aim of the accusations raised by Saudi officials is to deviate the public opinion from their own crimes in Yemen,” Khoshroo added.

The Iranian envoy strongly called on Saudi regime to put an immediate end to its destabilizing policies in the region, including the military intervention in Yemen that has led to famine in that country.

“It is disastrous that the three permanent members of the Security Council, which back Saudi Arabia’s claims against Iran, are the very same countries which sell billions of dollars of deadly and advanced weapons to Saudi Arabia, which are regularly used against civilians in Yemen,” he said.

