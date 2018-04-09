Saudi-led airstrike kills at least 15 civilians

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – MNA Correspondent in Yemen called Tehran on Monday reporting that a new Saudi airstrike has claimed the lives of at least 15 members of a family and injured around 5 other civilians.

The death toll from the deadly airstrike of one family which took place in Dumnat Khadeer district of Taiz province has risen to 15, according to reports, Naseh Shaker, MNA Correspondent in Yemen, relayed to Tehran.

15 civilians were reported martyred and 5 others were initially reported to have sustained serious injuries.

The Mehr News Agency couldn't reach the scene of the massacre immediately to give its readers the full story.

It is worth mentioning that Saudi coalition has not commented on this recent carnage of civilians.

YNG/PR