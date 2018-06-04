Azerbaijan's Aliyev calls for accelerating construction of Astra-Astra Railway project

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – In his meeting with Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Va’ezi in Baku on Monday, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev urged Islamic Republic of Iran to accelerate construction operation of Astra-Astra Railway project.

Aliyev pointed out that Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran have common stances in many regional and international issues, adding, “the two countries are striving to strengthen peace and stability in the region significantly.”

He termed taking advantage of capacities and potentials available in the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan as ‘important’ and placed special emphasis on all-out development of bilateral relationship between Tehran and Baku coupled with accelerating implementation of the agreements inked before.”

Republic of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “Azerbaijan is seeking to broaden and enhance its relations with Iran eagerly.”

For his part, President’s Chief of Staff Va’ezi said that the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy high potentials and capacities in boosting bilateral ties in every field.

Accelerating construction operation of joint projects of the two countries including Astra-Astra Railway project and broadening cooperation in the construction of North-South corridor should be taken into serious consideration, he concluded.

MA/IRN82934350