TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) - US Department of Treasury revealed the addition of 10 Iranian entities and a company based in Iran to the sanctions list of the country.

These sanctions have been imposed under the pretext of what is thought to be as part of destructive measures taken in the cyberspace and cybercrimes.

The US Department of Treasury has accused 10 Iranian entities of sabotaging American trade and business transactions, plagiarizing intellectual properties and information from dozens of US universities and academic centers, the report concluded.

