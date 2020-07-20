US 'sanction' addiction irritates EU allies: Vaezi

In a Monday tweet, Iranian President’s Chief of Staff wrote that “ The EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell's protest against the US use of economic sanctions shows that even US allies have been irritated by the US addiction to sanctions.”

“The policy of sanction is an inhumane, cruel and rotten one that must be demolished,” he said, stressing that this is not just Iran's opinion.

The comment comes as EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell condemned the increasing trend of US sanctions against Iran, Cuba, the International Criminal Court, and most recently the Nord Stream 2 as well as Turkey-Stream projects, saying that the EU objects the US policy of enforcing its measures against European companies and individuals around the world.

RHM/IRNA8386322