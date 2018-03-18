18 civilians injured in rocket shell attacks on Damascus 

DAMASCUS, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Eighteen civilians were injured as terrorist organizations, positioned in eastern Ghouta, targeted the residential neighborhoods in Damascus and its countryside with rocket shells.

A number of shells were fired by the terrorist organizations on the houses of the people in al-Zahera neighborhood on Saturday, wounding eight civilians, while four civilians were injured due to a rocket shell fell on Mezzeh quarter, a source at Damascus Police Command said.

The source added that a civilian was also injured in a shelling attack on al-Kabbas neighborhood.

The shell fired on al-Dwail’a neighborhood injured three civilians, the source said, adding that three other shells fell on al-Shaghour quarter, leaving material damage.

In a similar attack on Jaramana city, a woman and a child were injured , a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said, adding that a great material damage was caused to the civilians’ homes , properties and to infrastructure.

SANA/MNA