TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – The national football team of Iran (Team Melli) stands at 33 and first place in the world and Asia respectively.

According to the official website of FIFA, Team Melli maintained and defended its title as the first and undisputed football team in Asian continent.

Under the tutelage of Carlos Queiroz, Team Melli managed to win 792 scores and stood at 33rd football team in the world.

It should be noted that Team Melli took a berth, as second team, in Russia 2018 World Cup competitions.

