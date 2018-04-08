Iran’s national football team cancels friendly match with Syria

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian Football Federation has announced it has cancelled a previously planned friendly match between Iran and Syria national football teams.

According to the Iranian Football Federation statement released on Saturday, the match has been cancelled because a lot of Iranian players are going to be busy with their respective clubs’ matches in the Asian Champions League.

The cancelled match was aimed at preparing the Iranian national football team for the world cup, which is going to take place later this year in Russia.

Iran’s national football team has been seeded against Spain, Portugal and Morocco in Group B of FIFA World Cup 2018. The Iranian team was the second team after Brazil that was qualified for the world competitions.

KI