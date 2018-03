TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Tehran’s Mayor Mohammad-Ali Najafi has reportedly resigned from his post, citing ill health.

“The resignation letter has been submitted to City Council’s Chairman Mohsen Hashemi, but has not been received by Council members yet,” the source said.

Asked if the Council members would approve of Najafi's resignation, the source said, “The matter is yet to be examined.”

Najafi, a former long-serving education minister, was voted mayor by the Council last August, taking over from Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who had held the post for 12 years.

