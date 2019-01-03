Rouhani accepts Hashemi’s resignation as health minister

In a Thursday message, Rouhani appreciated the efforts of Hashemi during these years as health minister and accepted his resignation.

Iranian President also appointed Saeed Namaki as the caretaker of Ministry of Health and Medical Education in absence of a minister.

Hashemi had handed in his resignation to Rouhani last week. According to reports, the main reason behind his decision is due to the reduction of health sector budget in the Budget Bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1398 (to start March 21, 2019).

