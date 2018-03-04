‘It Rains Slowly’ to be screened in BISFF

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘It Rains Slowly’ has got acceptance to be screened in the 2018 Busan International Short Film Festival in South Korea.

‘It Rains Slowly’ directed by Saeed Nejati has been accepted to be displayed in the Shorts for Family Section of the 35th edition of Busan International Short Film Festival, which is going to be held on in Busan, South Korea on April 24-29, 2018.

The film is set in Turkey just before the 1980 coup d’état, narrating the story of a teacher who teaches his students about freedom and how to resist injustice.

Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) was launched in 1980 as the Korean Short Film Festival. According to BISFF website, the festival aims to explore the format of the short film by offering a wide selection of works from Korea and other countries regardless of genre or theme.

KI/4241700