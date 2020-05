The experimental movie is about a joke that leads to a disaster. Two male and female students begin a joke with their teacher, making fun of him. Humiliated by his students, the teacher decides to avenge them.

An independent movie, "trophy" is Lashkari's first feature film that runs for 60 minutes. Ali Hosseinzadeh, Nava Nemati, and Ashkan Hoursan are in the cast.

The third edition of the festival is being held online this year.

Winners will be announced on May 30.

