TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘I Love You’ directed by Babak Habibifard has made it into the main competition section of the 2018 Skepto International Film Festival in Italy.

‘I Love You’ is a 12-minute short film about a lonely man who hears strange noises and goes to investigate where they are coming from.

Skepto International Film Festival is open to short films with no limits as to their subject, style or production budget.

The festival will take place in the Italian city of Cagliari on 11-14 April, 2018.

Habibifar had won Best Film award for ‘Fish & I’ in 2015 edition of the Italian festival.

