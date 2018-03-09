Iran condemns deadly terrorist attack in Kabul

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has condemned today’s terrorist attack against Shi’ite Hazara minority gathering in Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least seven people.

According to the Reuters "a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Friday, killing at least seven people in an attack on a crowd gathered to commemorate a political leader from the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority."

"One policeman and six civilians were killed and 15 civilians wounded when the bomber was stopped at a security checkpoint in the Mosalla-e Mazar area in Kabul," Reuters quoted Najib Danesh, an Afghan interior ministry spokesman as saying.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman expressed condolences over the terrorist attack to the people, government and families of the victims.

