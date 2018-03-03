Iran, Iraq enjoying $12bn trade volume in last 11 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Naser Behzad, the Commercial Attaché at the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad says that the amount of Iran-Iraq trade volume in the last 11 months has been $12 billion.

“In the past 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year of 1396, Iran has exported 12 million tons of non-oil goods with the value of 5.5 billion dollars to Iraq,” said Naser Behzad, the Commercial Attaché at the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday.

The Iranian envoy to Iraq recounted that the number of export to Iraq makes up 18 percent of Iran’s exported goods to foreign destinations.

Saying that the balance in trade with Iraq is positive, Mr. Behzad added, “66 percent of Iran’s total export has been to countries of China, Iraq, UAE, South Korea, and Afghanistan while half of this amount has been delivered to Iraq and China.”

“Since the beginning of this year (the current Iranian calendar year of 1396) the average price for the goods exported to Iraq has been $460 which is 1.2 times higher than the average price of Iranian goods exported to other destinations,” he highlighted.

“The volume of trade between Iran and Iraq is around 6.5 and 7 billion dollars and if we consider other areas like oil, gas, religious tourism, and engineering services it can reach $12 billion,” recounted Mr. Behzad.

