French FM Le Drian to arrive in Tehran tonight

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will arrive in Tehran Sun. night to hold talks with senior Iranian officials on a plethora of topics concerning bilateral ties and regional issues, FM spox Ghasemi said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Le Drian will be in Tehran for a two-day official visit, during which he is scheduled to meet and hold talks with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on bilateral, regional and international issues, notable among which is the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, dubbed JCPOA.

The trip will also prepare the grounds for the upcoming visit of President Macron to Iran.

The French embassy in Tehran had previously noted the presence of Le Drian at the opening ceremony of ‘The Louvre in Tehran’, an exhibition of more than 50 masterpieces from the iconic French museum to be displayed at the National Museum of Iran. The exhibition is set to open on March 5.

