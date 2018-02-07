Macron’s visit to Iran to take place in near future

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says that he will visit Tehran in March, adding the French President Emmanuel Macron will also visit Iran after his own trip.

Le Drian made the remarks in an interview with Radio France International (rfi) on Wednesday.

Regarding French President Emmanuel Macron visit to Iran, French foreign minister told ‘rfi’ "this trip will definitely take place," though setting no time for the visit.

According to ‘rfi’, Le Drian will set a time for Macron’s visit on his trip to Tehran, which is scheduled for March 5.

Macron's visit to Iran was scheduled to take place in the first days of this year (2018), but it was postponed until a later time.

KI/IRN82824120