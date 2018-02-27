French FM to visit Iran next week

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Iran next week, British Broadcasting Corporation quoted an informed source as saying.

The trip was scheduled to take place in January 2018 but it was postponed for some reasons, the report added.

In the course of his visit to Iran, French Foreign Minister Le Drian will inaugurate an exhibition dubbed “Louvre Museum in Tehran-Treasures of French National Collections” as well.

Concurrent with the organizing Louver Exhibition in Tehran, it is supposed that an exhibition of Iranian artistic works during Qajar era would be held in France as well, the report added.

This prestigious exhibition would begin in the beginning days of the next Iranian calendar year in 1397 (to start March 21, 2018), entitled “Empire of Red Flowers, Masterpieces of 19th Century Iranian Art”.

The trip of Jean Yves Le Drian to Tehran is the third visit of a French foreign minister to Iran since the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the report concluded.

