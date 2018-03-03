Iran crude production hits 4mn bpd: deputy oil min.

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – According to Iranian deputy oil minister Iran is currently producing around 4 million bpd of oil and exporting around 2.6 million bpd of oil and gas condensates.

“Iranian oil is always demanded by costumers and currently we are producing around 4 million bpd of oil and exporting around 2.6 million bpd of oil and gas condensates,” said Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs Amir Hossein Zamaninia.

The Iranian official made the remarks on Saturday on the sidelines of the 2nd Iran International Exploration & Production Congress & Exhibition (Iran E&P 2018) underway in Tehran. The two day event, which is underway in IRIB International Conference Center in Tehran, will wrap up on Sunday.

When asked about what the foreign companies in Iran would do and the fate of JCPOA, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed between Iran and Sextet on July 14, 2015, in Vienna of Austria, Mr. Zamaninia reassured that foreign and international companies are insisting to stay in Iran. He added that the point is that if the JCPOA does not benefit Iran and the problems still stay in place, Iran would have no reason to remain committed to the nuclear agreement.

“We have to be patient because everything is not hinged upon the JCPOA and there may be some other developments,” added the Iranian deputy oil minister.

