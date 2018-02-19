US anti-missile structures unable to repel attacks

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Salami pointed to the weak US anti-missile systems and said that US warfare is unable to ward off imminent attacks.

Speaking in the Nationwide Seminar on Clerics employed in IRGC, he said, “massive turnout of people in Feb. 11 rallies across the country was very meaningful and inspiring. This huge participation of people strengthened spirit of staunch supporters of the Islamic Revolution more than ever.”

He referred to the sublime status of the leadership in Iran and said, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution took a giant stride and managed to foil conspiracies waged by enemies against Iran.”

US once had a global governance in the world which steered UK and Iraq as well as some other reactionary Arab states and Zionist regime to confront with Iran, he said, adding, “today, US and Israeli positions have been undermined in the global arena to a great extent, Salami stressed.

When Iran had been put under severe sanctions, the country managed to gain numerous achievements under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, the deputy IRGC commander opined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami pointed his finger to Takfiri and ISIL terrorist groups and said, “these terrorist groups have jeopardized peace and security of the world tremendously.”

After a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers, rosy and bright future was opened for the Islamic Iran in the international level, so that the country managed to gain numerous achievements in all areas, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Salami concluded.

MA/4231709