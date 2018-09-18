Iran-China consortium to supply 630 railroad cars for Iran subway

Iranian Interior Ministry spokesman Seyed Salman Samani said today that the government has agreed to finance the construction of as many as 2,000 railroad cars in 9 Iranian biggest cities including Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Isfahan, Shiraz, Qom, Karaj, Ahvaz and Kermanshah.

Samani said that a tender announcement was published to find the lowest bidder internationally to produce the 630 railroad cars; 12 foreign and 5 Iranian companies participated in the tender mentioned. He said that finally Iran-China consortium won the tender.

The Iranian Interior Ministry spokesman further said that of the 630 railroad cars, a number of 574 will be manufactured in Iran by the Tehran Wagon Manufacturing Company.

He also said that as many as 21 railroad cars are scheduled to be manufactured per month.

