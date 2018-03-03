Iran fully prepared for US withdrawal from JCPOA

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei says that Iran has got ready for US’ quitting the nuclear deal.

“Iran has always realized the US could quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program and got ready for it,” Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the pessimism regarding the Western countries’ positions, has been moving forward the negotiations process on JCPOA, and, of course, has always realized the West’s possible violations, especially by the US, and thus has got prepared for the US quitting the deal," the diplomat said.

