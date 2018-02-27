US behavior at UNSC, evading responsibility

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi says that how US, UK, and France tried to pass a resolution on Yemen showed how they are evading responsibility and misguiding the public opinion.

“Unfortunately, the kind of behavior and the stances of the proposers of the failed resolution is a kind of evading the responsibility and misguiding in regards to Yemen,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

“As it was expected, the UK-proposed draft resolution yielded no results for its supporters as it was unrealistic and ended up with nothing other than another failure for especially the United States of America at the international scene and the UN,” highlighted the Iranian diplomat referring to the success of Russian-drafted resolution in relation to Yemen crisis.

He voiced serious concern over the continuation of war and ceaseless attacks on the defenseless people of Yemen and added, “While we are on the threshold of the third anniversary of the Saudi aggression against the Muslim country of Yemen, the international community is require to take measures to put an end to the foreign aggression against Yemen which has so far claimed the lives of thousands of innocent human beings.”

“The responsibility of protecting the shelter-less women and children in Yemen, who are tolerating a destructive war and enduring horrific sanctions on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, is up to those countries which are playing a destructive role by selling the most modern arms and weapons to strengthen the arsenal of the aggressor states and worsen the crises and testability in the region,” he regretted.

“What US and UK have done at UN Security Council in the past three years has been full of mistakes and very destructive, using this international mechanism to legitimize and cap the aggression and the committed war crimes in Yemen instead of using it for stopping war and aggression,” reiterated Mr. Ghasemi.

