FM spox dismisses UNSG report on Iran’s HR situation as ‘discreditable’

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has reacted to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s annual report on the Iran’s HR situation in 2017, describing it as ‘discreditable.’

“These types of reports are seriously flawed and lack credibility,” Bahram Ghasemi said in reaction to UN Secretary General’s report accusing Iran of violating the rights of the journalists, the community activists and minorities during 2017.

The foreign ministry spokesman also added that the report published by the Secretary General of the United Nations has many ‘flaws’, and it is based on an unjust and political resolution and incorrect and untrustworthy sources of information.

Ghasemi also pointed out that the report disregards and neglects Islamic Republic of Iran’s progress and actions taken in promoting and preserving human rights.

The foreign ministry spokesman dismissed the UN secretary General’s report as ‘imbalanced’ and ‘biased.’

He noted that government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is resolutely trying to promote the rights of citizens based on the progressive principles of the constitution of the country.

