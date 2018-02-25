Syria’s entire territory must be cleansed of terrorists in coming months

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces stressed that the entire Syrian territory must be cleansed of terrorists in the coming months, adding that Syrian government and army seek ceasefire to ensure security of their people.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Major General Mohammad Mohammad Bagheri discussed the 30-day Syrian ceasefire resolution that was adopted by the UN Security Council on Sat., adding “this time, too, like the previous times, those who do not want security and peace for Syria, began pushing for a ceasefire to shield terrorists as soon as they realized that the Syrian Army and Government were planning to cleanse the Damascus suburb of the presence of terrorists.”

He went on to stress that “the Syrian Army and legitimate Government are after establishing ceasefire in order to ensure the security of Damascus people.”

Noting the terrorists’ violation of the recent ceasefire, he said “so far, terrorists in the Damascus suburb have fired about 1,200 mortar bombs at Damascus and killed a great number of innocent civilians there.”

“We will stick to this resolution which is an international decision, and the Syrian government will also abide by it,” Bagheri stressed. “But those areas of Damascus suburb included in the resolution are not part of the ceasefire and cleansing will continue there.”

