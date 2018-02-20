Doha urges constant contact with Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday said Tehran and Doha need continuous and constant contact with each other.

Qatari foreign minister in a report to the country’s consultative assembly said, “Relation between Iran and Qatar has a clear structure and framework which is based on partnership in the world’s biggest gas field and neighboring.”

He emphasized, “Despite Qatar’s supports to Iran during sanctions, there are some differences between two countries in respect to foreign policy.”

Accusing Qatar of backing terrorism, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain have cut their relation with Doha and closed their sea, air and land borders with Qatar.”

