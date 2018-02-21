No tolerance for violence, offence against police: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – After members of Gonabadi Dervishes cult killed 3 policemen and 2 Basij agents, President Rouhani denounced the violent move and said that the government will not put up with such behaviors.

“We don’t put up with violence and insulting behavior against police who are the protectors of law and security in society,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednedsay.

The Iranian head of state made the remarks while addressing the government cabinet meeting after the interior minister and intelligence minister presented their reports to the meeting.

After police arrested a Gonabadi cult member for steealing two cars, the other members of the cult pressed the police station responsible for the arrest to free the criminal immediately. One of the members of the cult drove a bus on the police forces trying to control the angry protesters and killed 3 policemen. In another attack, the members of the cult killed two Basiji agents.

In addition to offering condolences to and extending sympathies with the bereaved families, President Rouhani thanked police and other security forces for their patient management of the scene.

The Iranian president asserted that all ideas and beliefs are respected as cultural and thought diversity are welcomed. Mr. Rouhani, however, condemned violence committed by any side.

The top official then tasked the relevant bodies of the government to investigate the case, the causes, and roots of the acts in addition to conducting measures to cement national solidarity and unity.

