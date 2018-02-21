Gonabadi Dervishes cult kill 5 police, Basij agents in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Members of Gonabadi Dervishes cult try violently to force police to release a member of their cult who has been arrested because of stealing two cars and they kill 3 policemen and 2 Basij agents.

“The incidents of Pasradaran Street and the efforts to disrupt security by the Gonabadi Dervishes cult were the focus of Iranian Parliament’s closed session,” said Ahmad Alirezabeygi, Iranian MP from the Constituency of Tabriz, on Wednesday, recounting the details of the meeting held early in the morning.

The Iranian legislator made the remarks touching upon the recent events in Pasdaran Street of Tehran, where the members of a cult violently protested the detention of one of their friends who, according to police, has been arrested while driving a stolen car and not stopping upon the call of police.

“Despite the negotiations between police and the ringleader of the cult, they did not compromised to stop their disruptive measures and the cult’s head had urged the police chief to let the poor establish security,” recounted the law maker.

“During the meeting, it was concluded that the planning, food distribution among the cult members using buses, and some other arrangements all indicate that they had already plotted to disrupt security,” said the legislator.

“This cult had a calculated plot to disrupt peace and security in Tehran,” asserted the Iranian Member of Parliament.

The law maker affirmed that none of police personnel present at the scene of the accident were armed and all the victims of the event are all from security forces.

“During the meeting the police force was thanked for their patience and the Judiciary branch has been urged to punish the perpetrators of the horrific event seriously,” said the MP.

MP Behrouz Nemati, the Spokesman of the Presideing Board of the Parliament, was another law maker who addressed the media recounting what was discussed at the closed session of parliament.

According to Mr. Nemati, Mr. Alaeddin Boroujerdi the Chairman of Parliament’s Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security presented a report to the meeting.

“According to the latest information, around 300 members of the cult active in violent moves in Tehran have been arrested while 3 police personnel and 2 Basij agents have been killed and 35 policemen have been wounded by the cult members.

“Even one bullet has not been fired by police and all the police personnel present at the scene were unarmed,” reassured Mr. Nemati.

“The event kicked off when the policemen of Gandhi neighborhood got suspicious about two Pride cars. After chasing the two cars, one of them stops moving and the driver leaves the car and gets into the other one. After the car was stopped police finds that the cars were stolen by the suspects,” recounted the MP.

“One of the thieves was a member of the Gonabadi Dervishes cult and following his arrest, the other members of the cult planned the violent protests,” said the law maker.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdulreza Rahmani Fazli offered condolence to the bereaved families of the policemen killed in the accident.

“The government and security entities of the country will not compromise with anybody over pro-violent moves, extremism, and breaching of the law,” asserted the Iranian minister.

