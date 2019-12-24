Leader of Gonabadi Dervishes dies at age 92

Tabandeh died of old age at a hospital in the capital city of Tehran.
TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Noor Ali Tabandeh, the leader of the Gonabadi Dervishes, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92.
Tabandeh died of old age at a hospital in the capital city of Tehran.
His body will be transferred to Bidokht, Gonabad, in the eastern province of Razavi Khorasan, to be buried alongside other leaders of the cult.
