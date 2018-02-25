Police chief says foreign hand involved in Pasdaran Str. unrest

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The Chief of Tehran Metropolitan Police, Deputy Brigadier General Hassan Rahimi, said that the rioters of Pasdaran Street were puppeteered by foreign hands and foreign-based anti-Establishment terrorists.

"The rioters disrupting security in Pasdaran Street of Tehran were directed and puppeteered by foreign hands and foreign-based anti-Establishment terrorists,” said Deputy Brigadier General Hassan Rahimi, the Chief of Tehran Metropolitan Police, on Sunday.

The police chief made the remarks on the sidelines of the funeral service held in the mosque of Shahid Motahhari Seminary School commemorating the policemen and the Basij agents martyred in the Pasdaran Street unrest.

Referring to the funeral ceremony of the martyrs, the Tehran police chief hailed the huge turnout of the masses in the funeral ceremony of the martyrs of Pasdaran Street unrest. He described the popular presence as significant.

When Deputy Brigadier General Hassan Rahimi was asked what approach he expected the judiciary branch hold in treating the perpetrators of these crimes, he said, “My colleagues, the bereaved family and the ordinary people all want a fit response to these people.”

"We have the most severe punishment for the bus driver and the Samand sedan driver who killed these martyrs and the judiciary is at the same time pursuing the same goal," reassured the official.

According to Iranian media, a group of thugs (pretending to be the supporters of Gonabadi Dervishes) staged a series of unlawful actions in Tehran's Pasdaran Street, in front of Police Station No. 102, on Monday night (February 19), creating insecurity and clashes, which led to murder of three policemen and two Basij agents who were on duty to establish order and security.

The funeral of the martyrs of the incident took place on February 23 in Tehran.

Following these incidents, 201 MPs condemned the events of Pasdaran Street in a statement, demanding the judiciary branch’s resolute response to the riots.

YNG/IRN 82843441