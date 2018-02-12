Iranian, Yemeni diplomats discuss ways to deliver help to civilians

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister's Special Assistant for Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari discussed ways for delivering aid to Yemeni civilians in a meeting with Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Spokesman for Ansarullah Movement of Yemen on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister's Special Assistant for Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari received a Yemeni delegation headed by Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Spokesman for Ansarullah Movement in Yemen, on Monday, in Tehran.

The meeting was followed by the luncheon of Mr. Jaberi Ansari in honor of the Yemeni delegation.

The two sides discussed political solution for the Yemeni crisis and exchanged views on how to deliver humanitarian relief to the civilians of Yemen who have been unfairly bombarded by Saudi coalition in the last three years.

