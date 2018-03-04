Iran-Europe regional talks during Munich Conf. 'purely consultative'

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has denied the claim that Iran and Europe have agreed to negotiate specific regional issues on the sidelines of the recent Munich Summit.

Baharam Ghasemi told reporters on Saturday “the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European Union have long been discussing with each other on different issues and on various occasions. Basically, the two sides see no problem with discussing and hearing the views of each other.”

The foreign ministry spokesman added that there was a meeting, on the sidelines of recent Munich conference, between Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs and his European counterparts to discuss the situation in Yemen in the hope of reaching a political solution to the crisis.

Ghasemi added that contrary to what have been reported in the Western media, Iran and Europe can discuss bilateral, regional and international issues in line with the principled and wise policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The foreign ministry spokesman went on to add that talking with the European side is ‘nothing new’, denying the Western media claims that “Iran and Europe have reached an agreement to negotiate over particular issues within a certain framework.”

Ghasemi reminded that during the past decades, Iran has always held talks with many regional countries, neighbors and European countries on the basis of general principles of its foreign policy, and also based on the principles of dignity, wisdom and expediency.

