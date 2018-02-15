BAFIA, EU parl. delegation discuss refugee situation in Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – An EU parliamentary delegation headed by David McAllister held talks with head of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) on Thu. in Tehran.

During the meeting, the sides conferred on the issues related to foreign immigrants in the fields of education, health and treatment, as well as the commitments of the international community for playing a role in assisting Iran in these areas.

The BAFIA Director-General, Ahmad Mohammadifar, noted that the rate of education among immigrants to Iran started from only six per cent and has now reached 66 per cent.

“Efforts have been made to raise the level of health, education and welfare of Afghan refugees in Iran,” he added.

Mohammadifar further stressed that according to the directive of Ayatollah Khamenei in 2014, no immigrant child has been deprived of education in Iran.

According to him, the Islamic Republic of Iran spends some $270 million dollars on education of foreign immigrants living in the country, with only $2 million of the sum provided by international organizations.

Apart from over 1.5 million refugees who are legally registered as residents in Iran, there are between 1 and 1.5 million unauthorized immigrants in the country, Mohammadifar had said, noting that 420,000 foreign refugees were studying at Iranian schools.

