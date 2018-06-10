Iran, S Korea set up high-tech club as joint venture

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Director General of Nano Technology Development Headquarters for International Affairs Dr. Ali Beytollahi said that South Korean firms are interested in making huge investment in Iranian technology.

He said, “with the coordination made in this regard, a high-tech club was set up between Iran and South Korea as joint venture, so that technological products would hit consumer markets of the two countries.”

Turning to the cooperation made between Iran and South Korea in the field of nanotechnology, he said, “considering the outstanding role of country in the field of nanotechnology, it is for a couple of years that Iran has strengthened its relationship with other countries and for this purpose, many countries in world such as South Korea has shown keen interest to develop joint commercialization technologies with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Given the significance of issue on exporting goods and technology, Nanotechnology Development Taskforce has taken effective steps in recent years in order to introduce Iranian products and technology to other countries, he maintained.

In this regard, a joint club was set up between Iran and South Korea in the field of exchanging technological updates, Dr. Beytollahi emphasized.

Turning to the agreements made with South Korea in the field of nanotechnology, he said, “under the deal inked between the two countries of Iran and South Korea, it has been agreed to set up a technological exhibition in South Korea with the participation of Iranian high-tech companies in line with broadening and enhancing bilateral relationship.”

Setting up this club is a platform for cooperating with the Iranian companies in the field of commercialization and development of products between the two countries, Director General of Nano Technology Development Headquarters for International Affairs Dr. Ali Beytollahi concluded.

