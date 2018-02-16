Iranian films vie at different categories in Berlin Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) –The 68th edition of Berlin film festival opened on Thursday February 15, 2018, and four Iranian films are present in the event.

The Iranian films which are present in the event include ‘Pig’, Hendi & Hormoz’, ‘Dressage,’ and ‘The Lost Strait.’

‘Pig’ by Mani Haghighi will compete in the competition section and has chance of being awarded.

‘Dressage’ directed by Pooya Badkoobeh will compete in the Generation section of the film contest. The film tells the story of some teenage girls who rob a shop while they get scared when they learn that they had not noticed the CCTV cameras.

‘Hendi & Hormoz’ by Abbas Amini is a co-production between Iran and Czech Republic depicts the lives of two young men who have to leave their young ages behind and face the hardships of the world.

‘The Lost Strait’ directed by Bahram Tavakkoli recently won three Crystal Simorghs for Best Makeup, Best Sound, Best Practical Special Effects at the 36th edition of Fajr Film Festival. It portrays Iranian combatants in an epic battle during the last days of the 1980-1988 Iraq-imposed war on Iran. It shows how Iran’s Ammar battalion fought against the Iraqi soldiers in an unequal battle to hold the Abu Ghuraib Strait.

