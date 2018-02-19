Iran condemns terrorist attack on Dagestan church

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has strongly denounced a deadly terrorist attack on a church in Russia’s Dagestan.

In a statement on Sunday, Ghasemi offered sympathy to the nation and government of Dagestan Republic and the bereaved families of the victims of the attack, which killed and wounded several people.

"The slaughter of innocent people in sacred religious sites and hostility towards religions are among the defining characteristics of groups who go beyond religious and ethical borders for their scaremongering and hate-mongering," he noted.

Ghasemi added that such groups would commit any type of crime to achieve their evil goals.

KI/PR