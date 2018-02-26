Cabinet agrees on forming task force for water shortage adaptation

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – The Council of Ministers agreed Sun. on formation of a national task force for adapting to water shortage and dealing with related problems in various parts of the country.

The Council of Ministers convened on Sunday in a regular weekly cabinet session chaired by President Rouhani and agreed on formation of a national task force for adapting to water shortage and dealing with the problems it causes in various parts of the country.

The task force will be formed under the supervision of minister of energy, and comprising heads of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) and Environment Protection Organization, as well as ministers of Agriculture, Interior, Industry, Mines and Trade.

The cabinet also discussed and compared the next Iranian fiscal year’s budget act ratified by the Parliament with the bill that the government forwarded to the legislative body.

The government also authorized the Ministry of Labour, Cooperatives and Social Welfare to negotiate and temporarily sign an agreement between the governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea in the field of social welfare.

The cabinet also agreed on the membership of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a number of international organizations and institutes such as International Astronautical Federation (IAF) - an international space advocacy organization based in Paris, and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, which is an international research organization located in Laxenburg, conducting interdisciplinary scientific studies on environmental, economic, technological and social issues.

