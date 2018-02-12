Iran Consulate General in India celebrates anniv. of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Heyderabad, India, celebrated 39th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution ahead of Rouhani's visit to the country later this week.

A ceremony was held in the General Consulate of Iran in Heyderabad to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution in which Mohammad Haghbani Qomi, the Consul General of the Consolate, addressed the participants in the event.

In his remarks in the ceremony, Haghbani hailed the achievements of the Islamic revolution, saying that independence and freedom were two main objectives of the revolution which have been realized after the revolution.

Iran’s the Consul General in Heyderabad later detailed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s achievements in the internal and external policies.

This event comes ahead of Iran’s president visit to India. Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to visit Indian Subcontinent Country later this week on Thursday to discuss various topics on developing bilateral ties and regional issues with senior Indian officials.

